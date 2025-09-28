SSC CGL exam 2025: Commission releases notice for re-exam | Check date here The Staff Selection Commission has announced the date for the SSC CGL re-exam. Read the article to know the exam date.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) re-exam will be held on October 14, 2025. This re-exam is specifically for candidates whose examination was disrupted due to the Mumbai fire incident on September 26, 2025. An official notice regarding the re-exam has been released and can be accessed on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

It is worth noting that the exam for all other centres has already been completed. Approximately 28 lakh candidates had applied for this exam, out of which around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared. The exam was conducted in 45 shifts over 15 days at 255 centers spread across 126 cities.

Answer key to release on October 15

The SSC CGL answer key will be released on October 15. The objection window will also open along with the answer key. Candidates can review the answer key and raise objections, if any, within the stipulated time limit.

Candidates will have to pay a fee to raise objections. Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per question to raise an objection, which is non-refundable.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key link available on the homepage.

A new page will open—enter your login credentials (such as registration number and password/date of birth).

Click Submit to view your answer key.

Check your answers against the official key.

Download and save a copy for future reference.

Under this recruitment drive, 14,582 vacancies will be filled in the organisation. For more information, candidates can visit the official SSC website. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.