SSC CGL answer key 2025 at ssc.gov.in; know how to raise objections SSC CGL answer key 2025: SSC CGL tier one answer key will soon be released. Know how to raise objections on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) tier one answer key 2025 will be released soon, the candidates can check and download SSC CGL tier one exam answer key on the official website- ssc.gov.in. They can also raise objections on SSC CGL tier one answer key on the official portal- ssc.gov.in.

SSC CGL tier one exam was held from September 12 to 26, the re-exam conducted at some centres on October 14. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download SSC CGL tier 1 answer key PDF. To check and download SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official portal- ssc.gov.in and click on SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF link. SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF and take a print out.

SSC CGL tier one answer key 2025 PDF: Steps to download at ssc.gov.in

Visit the official website- ssc.gov.in

Click on SSC CGL tier one answer key pdf link

SSC CGL tier one answer key pdf will appear on the screen for download

Save SSC CGL tier one answer key pdf and take a print out.

How to raise objections on SSC CGL answer key 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on SSC CGL tier one answer key. To raise objections, candidates need to visit the official website- ssc.gov.in and click on answer key objection window link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, and submit answers, supported documents. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save SSC CGL tier one answer key PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections received on answer key, SSC will release the CGL tier one result. SSC CGL tier one result once released, will be available on the official portal- ssc.gov.in.

For details on SSC CGL tier one exam 2025, please visit the official website- ssc.gov.in.