South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Vacancies, eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The South Eastern Railway (SER) has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms through the official website, rrcser.co.in. The last date for submitting the application forms is December 27, 2024.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1785 posts in the organization. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their merit, which will be prepared based on the percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, age limit, and other details about the recruitment below.

Dates to remember

Date of Notification: November 28

Last date of receipt of application: December 12

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 10th passed from a recognized board with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done) granted by the NCVT/SCVT.



Age Limit: The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on January 01, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC candidates and 10 years for Physically Handicapped candidates.

How to apply?

The candidates are required to apply online by visiting the link https://iroams.com/RRCSER24/ on the official website of South Eastern Railway

www.rrcser.co.in.

Click on 'notice'

A notification window will appear on the screen

Now, click on 'Link for online application against Act Apprentice for the year 2024-25'

It will redirect you to a login window

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Enter all required information, upload documents, pay application fee

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

Application fees (non-refundable) – Rs.100/- (Rupees One hundred only).

No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates