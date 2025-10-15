SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 4 result 2026 out at sebaonline.org; how to download scorecard PDF SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 4 result 2026: The candidates who had appeared for the ADRE grade 4 exam 2025 can check the result on the official websites- assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org.

New Delhi:

The State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), Assam has declared the result for the ADRE grade 4 recruitment exam 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the ADRE grade 4 exam 2025 can check the result on the official websites- assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org. The login credentials to download SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 4 scorecard PDF are- application number and password.

To download SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 4 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org. Click on SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 4 scorecard PDF link. Enter application number and password as the required login credentials. SLRC ADRE Grade 4 scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save ADRE Grade 4 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

SLRC ADRE Grade 4 scorecard 2025 PDF: Steps to download at assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org

Visit the official websites- assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org

Click on SLRC ADRE Grade 4 scorecard link

Use application number and password as the required login credentials

SLRC ADRE Grade 4 scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save SLRC ADRE Grade 4 scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SLRC ADRE Grade 4 scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, qualifying status, other details.

Earlier, SLRC announced the result for ADRE Grade 3 exam 2025, the candidates can check the ADRE Grade 3 exam result on the official websites- assam.gov.in and sebaonline.org. The login credentials to download SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 scorecard PDF are- application number and password.

To download SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org. Click on SLRC Assam ADRE Grade 3 scorecard PDF link. Enter application number and password as the required login credentials. SLRC ADRE Grade 3 scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save ADRE Grade 3 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on ADRE Grade 4 exam result 2025, please visit the official websites- assam.gov.in, sebaonline.org.