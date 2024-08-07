SEBI Grade A Phase 1 result announced; direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SEBI Grade A Phase 1 result announced

Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) declared the phase 1 results today, August 7. Candidates who appeared in the Grade A Phase 1 Exam 2024 can download their results from the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Grade A Phase 1 exams were conducted on July 27 at various exam centres. Now, the results of the same are available on the official website.

SEBI Grade A results are available in the form of PDF. Candidates can download their results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download SEBI Grade A Result 2024?

Visit the official website of SEBI, sebi.gov.in

Click on the result section

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SEBI Grade A Result 2024'

A new window will appear which will contain the subjects of each stream

Check your roll numbers and download the results for future reference

Direct link to download SEBI Grade A Result 2024

What's next?

Those who have qualified in the SEBI Grade A Phase 1 exam are eligible to appear for Phase 2, which will also be conducted in the form of online exams consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in the phase 2 will be called for an Interview. SEBI reserves the right to modify the selection procedure if deemed fit.

Shortlisted candidates will be appointed for the post of Assistant Manager in the General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering (Electrical), Research, and Official Language Stream. Initially, they will undergo a probation of two years. The candidates will get a salary in pay grade of Rs. 44500-2500(4)-54500-2850(7)-74450-EB-2850(4)- 85850-3300(1)-89150 (17 years).

Along with the salary, they will also get various allowances including SEBI’s Contribution towards the National Pension Scheme (NPS), Grade Allowance, Special Allowance, Dearness Allowance, Family Allowance, Local Allowance, Learning Allowance, Special Grade Allowance, etc. at Mumbai at the minimum of this scale is approx. Rs. 1, 49,500/- p.m. without accommodation and Rs. 1,11,000/- p.m. with accommodation.

Other benefits viz., Leave Fare Concession, Medical Expenses, Eye Refraction, Education Allowance, Financial Dailies, Book Grant, Briefcase, Conveyance Expenses, House Cleaning Allowance, Staff Furnishing Scheme, Scheme for Purchasing Computers, Subsidized Lunch Facility and all other benefits as admissible

to an Officer in Grade A in SEBI.