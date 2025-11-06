SBI PO mains result 2025 out at sbi.co.in; know how to download scorecard PDF SBI PO mains result 2025: Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO mains 2025 exam can check their results by visiting the official website of SBI -sbi.co.in and download the scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results of the probationary officer mains 2025 exam. Candidates who appeared for the SBI PO mains 2025 exam held on September 13 can download their results by visiting the official website of SBI -sbi.co.in. SBI PO mains 2025 results are available in the form of a PDF, which contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download their SBI PO mains 2025 exam can download their results by following the easy steps below.

How to download SBI PO mains 2025 results?

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Click on the 'careers' tab

It will redirect you to a notification page where you need to navigate the 'probationary officer recruitment'.

Now, click on 'SBI PO mains 2025 results'.

A PDF will appear on the screen, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Download SBI PO mains 2025 results and save it for future reference.

What's next?

Those who qualify SBI PO mains 2025 exam are eligible to appear in the final stage of the selection process, which includes Psychometric Test followed by Group Exercise and Interview. The Psychometric Test is conducted first to assess the personality traits of candidates. Based on the test, qualified candidates are called for Group Exercise and Interview. Final selection will be based on marks secured in the mains exam and interview round. The details on the same will be shared in due course. Candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website regularly for latest updates.