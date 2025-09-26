SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date 2025: When will SBI Clerk Prelims result be out? SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date 2025: The candidates can expect their results to be announced by October-end, as per the previous years' trends. SBI Clerk Prelims result 2025 once announced, will be available on the official website- sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Prelims exam will be concluded on Saturday, September 27. Following the exam, candidates are in anticipation of the result date. The candidates can expect their results to be announced by October-end, as per the previous years' trends. SBI Clerk Prelims result 2025 once announced, will be available on the official website- sbi.co.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF. To download SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.co.in and click on SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF link. Use their application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF and take a print out.

SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard PDF will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.

SBI Clerk answer key: How to check marks through answer key

SBI Clerk unofficial answer key is available on various portal shift-wise. To check and download SBI Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the private portals and click on answer key link. SBI Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

The candidates can get to know marks of SBI Clerk prelims exam through unofficial answer key.

SBI Clerk Prelims answer key will be released soon on the official website- sbi.co.in. The candidates can check and download the SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF on the official website- sbi.co.in. To download candidates need to visit the official portal- sbi.co.in. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF link. SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF will be available for download. Save SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI Clerk Prelims Analysis

The candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk prelims exam on September 21, 22 analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per the candidates, the English language was analysed as easy to moderate, Reasoning Ability- Easy to moderate, Numerical Ability- Easy to moderate.

SBI Clerk Prelims paper consists of 100 questions; Reasoning Ability- 35 questions, Quantitative Aptitude- 35 questions, English Language- 30 questions.

SBI Clerk Prelims Analysis: Good attempts

English language- 21- 24

Reasoning Ability- 25- 28

Numerical Ability- 23- 27.

For details on SBI Clerk Prelims exam, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.