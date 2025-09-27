SBI Clerk prelims answer key 2025 date: When will SBI Clerk prelims answer key be out? Direct link SBI Clerk prelims answer key 2025 date: SBI Clerk Prelims answer key is likely to be released by next week, October 4, the candidates can check and download SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF on the official website- sbi.co.in.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk Prelims answer key will be released soon. The candidates can check and download SBI Clerk Prelims answer key 2025 on the official website- sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims answer key is likely to be released by next week, October 4. SBI Clerk Prelims which was held on September 20 and 21, will be concluded today, September 27.

The candidates can check and download the SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF on the official website- sbi.co.in. To download candidates need to visit the official portal- sbi.co.in. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF link. SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF will be available for download. Save SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI Clerk Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections at sbi.co.in

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Click on SBI Clerk Prelims answer key objection window link

Enter login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload correct response and supportive document PDF

Pay SBI Clerk Prelims answer key objection window link

Click on submit

SBI Clerk prelims analysis

SBI Clerk prelims will be concluded today. The SBI Clerk prelims is being held in four shifts; shift one from 9 am to 10 am, shift two from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, shift three from 1 pm to 2 pm, shift four from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk prelims in shift one and two analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per the candidates, the English language was analysed as easy to moderate, Reasoning Ability- Easy to moderate, Numerical Ability- Easy to moderate.

How to check SBI Clerk marks through answer key

SBI Clerk unofficial answer key is available on various portal shift-wise. To check and download SBI Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the private portals and click on answer key link. SBI Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

The candidates can get to know marks of SBI Clerk prelims exam through unofficial answer key.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date 2025

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is likely to be announced by October-end, as per the previous years' trends.

For details on SBI Clerk Prelims exam, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.