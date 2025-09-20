SBI Clerk Prelims Analysis 2025: Check shift-wise difficulty level; How to know your marks SBI Clerk Prelims Analysis 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk prelims exam analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per the candidates, the English language was analysed as easy to moderate, Reasoning Ability- Easy to moderate, Numerical Ability- Easy to moderate

The State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination 2025. SBI Clerk Prelims exam is being held in four shifts; shift one from 9 am to 10 am, shift two from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, shift three from 1 pm to 2 pm, shift four from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The candidates who had appeared for the SBI Clerk prelims exam analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per the candidates, the English language was analysed as easy to moderate, Reasoning Ability- Easy to moderate, Numerical Ability- Easy to moderate.

SBI Clerk Prelims paper consists of 100 questions; Reasoning Ability- 35 questions, Quantitative Aptitude- 35 questions, English Language- 30 questions.

SBI Clerk Prelims Analysis: Good attempts

English language- 21- 24

Reasoning Ability- 25- 28

Numerical Ability- 23- 27.

SBI Clerk Answer Key: How to check marks through answer key

SBI Clerk unofficial answer key is available on various portal shift-wise. To check and download SBI Clerk Prelims unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the private portals and click on answer key link. SBI Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save SBI Clerk prelims unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

The candidates can get to know marks of SBI Clerk prelims exam through unofficial answer key.

SBI Clerk Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections at sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims answer key will be released soon on the official website- sbi.co.in. The candidates can check and download the SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF on the official website- sbi.co.in. To download candidates need to visit the official portal- sbi.co.in. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF link. SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF will be available for download. Save SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI Clerk Prelims Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections at sbi.co.in

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in Click on SBI Clerk Prelims answer key objection window link Enter login credentials Choose questions you wish to raise objections Upload correct response and supportive document PDF Pay SBI Clerk Prelims answer key objection window link Click on submit Save SBI Clerk Prelims answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI Clerk Prelims Result Date

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 is likely to be announced by October-end, as per the previous years' trends.

For details on SBI Clerk Prelims exam, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.