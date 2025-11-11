SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025 date out; admit card release date, paper pattern - details SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025 date: The SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025 is likely to be held on November 21, the qualified candidates in the prelims exam can check and download the SBI Clerk Mains exam schedule on the official website- sbi.co.in.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Clerk Mains 2025 exam date. The SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025 is likely to be held on November 21, the qualified candidates in the prelims exam can check and download the SBI Clerk Mains exam schedule on the official website- sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 Date: November 21

SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2025 release date: By November 17.

SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2025 is likely to be released by November 17, the candidates can check and download SBI Clerk Mains exam hall ticket PDF on the official website- sbi.co.in. To download SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- sbi.co.in and click on SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket 2025 PDF and take a print out.

SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket 2025 PDF: How to download at sbi.co.in

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Click on SBI Clerk Mains admit card 2025 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

SBI Clerk Mains admit card PDF will be available for download

Save SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

SBI Clerk Mains Paper Pattern 2025

The SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Exam will be two hours and 40 minutes for a total of 200 marks. The question paper will contain 190 questions including 50 questions on general or financial awareness, 40 on general English, 50 on quantitative aptitude, and 50 on reasoning ability and computer aptitude.

The SBI Clerk recruitment drive is being held to fill 6,589 vacancies. For details on SBI Clerk Mains exam 2025, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.