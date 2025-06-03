SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result released, how to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in. SBI conducted the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains exam on April 10 and 12, 2025, for the recruitment of over 13,732 clerical vacancies.
SBI Clerk Mains 2025 result is available in the form of a PDF, listing the roll number of qualified candidates. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download SBI Clerk Mains 2025 results.
How to download SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result?
- Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.
- Click on 'current openings'.
- Click on 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)'
- Click on the respective link of the result.
- A PDF will appear on the screen.
- Check your result and save it for future reference.
SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result: Details on Marksheets
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number Category
- Sub-category Section-wise
- Overall Marks
- Obtained Overall Cut-off
- Marks Final Selection Status
What's next?
Those who have qualified for the SBI Clerk Mains exam will be called for the Local Language Proficiency Test, which is mandatory for final selection. During this assessment, the candidates will be judged based on their reading, writing and speaking skills of the opted local language. Those who have studied the local language in their 10th and 12th board exams are not required to appear in the LPT. Only those candidates who qualify for this test will be considered for appointment. All aspirants are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates.