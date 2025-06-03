SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result released, how to download SBI Clerk Mains 2025 has been released by the State Bank of India. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth and other details.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in. SBI conducted the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) mains exam on April 10 and 12, 2025, for the recruitment of over 13,732 clerical vacancies.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 result is available in the form of a PDF, listing the roll number of qualified candidates. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download SBI Clerk Mains 2025 results.

How to download SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result?

Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in.

Click on 'current openings'.

Click on 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)'

Click on the respective link of the result.

A PDF will appear on the screen.

Check your result and save it for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains 2025 Result: Details on Marksheets

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number Category

Sub-category Section-wise

Overall Marks

Obtained Overall Cut-off

Marks Final Selection Status

What's next?