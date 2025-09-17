SBI Clerk Exam admit card 2025 for prelims: How to download at sbi.co.in SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card: SBI Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21 and 27 across multiple exam centres in the country. Download SBI Clerk Prelims hall ticket PDF at sbi.co.in.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) Clerk (Junior Associate) Preliminary Examination 2025 admit card is available for download on the official website- sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk prelims exam hall ticket login credentials are- registration number, password. SBI Clerk Prelims exam is scheduled to be held on September 20, 21 and 27 across multiple exam centres in the country.

The candidates can check and download SBI Clerk prelims hall ticket on the official website- sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Prelims Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download at sbi.co.in

Visit the official website- sbi.co.in

Click on SBI Clerk Prelims admit card PDF link

Use registration number, password as the required credentials for login

SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2025 PDF will be available for download

Save SBI Clerk Prelims admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

SBI Clerk Prelims admit card will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: Check exam centre guidelines

Reporting time: For the morning shift, the candidates need to report by 8 am, reporting time for 11:25 am shift is 10:30 am, for 1:55 PM shift, reporting time is 1 pm.

Admit card: The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. Along with hall ticket, the candidates should carry Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID card, other valid documents

Restricted Items: The candidates should not carry any kind of electronic gadgets- mobile phone, smartwatches, calculators, geometry sets, pencil boxes, details.

For details on SBI Clerk prelims exam 2025, please visit the official website- sbi.co.in.