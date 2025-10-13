SBI CBO result 2025 declared: Check your result via direct link SBI CBO Result 2025: State Bank of India Declares CBO Recruitment Exam Result; Candidates Can Check via Direct Link Below

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the result for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment Exam 2025 today, October 13, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the official SBI website: sbi.bank.in. Those who have qualified in the exam will be eligible to participate in the next stage, the interview round.

How to Check SBI CBO Result 2025

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in. Click on the relevant CBO Result 2025 link on the homepage. The result will appear on the screen. Check your result carefully. Download the PDF of the result for future reference. Take a printout for record-keeping.

Exam Details and Selection Process

The recruitment exam included a 120-mark objective test followed by a 50-mark descriptive test, which was conducted immediately after the objective section. Candidates had 30 minutes to type their answers for the descriptive test on the computer.

The selection process for SBI CBO includes:

Online Examination

Screening of candidates

Personal Interview

The recruitment drive aims to fill over 2,000 vacancies across various branches, making it one of the largest CBO recruitments in recent years.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates and notifications regarding the interview schedule and final selection process.