Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2024: Applications invited for Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Posts

Sainik School Goalpara Recruitment 2024: Sainik School, Goalpara (Assam) has released a notification for Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. All those who wish to submit their application forms can do so before July 22.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 13 vacancies for the post of PGT Mathematics, TGT English, Social Science, Computer Teacher Trainer, Craft and Workshop Instructor, Band Master, Lab Assistant, PTI cum Matron (Female), LDC, Matron, Ward Boy, Horse Riding Instructor and Mess Manager. Candidates can check qualifications, how to apply, and other relevant information below.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

PGT (Mathematics): Master’s Degree in the subject and degree in Education, 50% marks in Graduate & Post Graduate degree. OR M Sc. Ed in the subject from the Regional College of Education, NCERT; 50% marks in Graduate & Post Graduate degree.

TGT (English): Graduate in/ with the subject or Four year B.A. Ed. With English of the Regional College of Education.

TGT (Social Sc): Graduate with two subjects out of History, Political Sc, Economics, Sociology and Geography with minimum 50% Marks in Graduation. or B.A.Ed. with Social Science of the Regional College of Education with minimum 50% Marks in Graduation.

Computer Teacher/Trainer: B Sc Computer Sc/ BCA/Bachelor of Information Technology or Graduate Degree/ 03 Years Diploma in Computer Engineering/ IT from an institute recognized by AICTE/University.

Craft and Workshop Instructor: Matriculation or equivalent.

Band Master: Potential Band Master / Band Major/Drum Major Course at the AEC Training College and Centre, Panchmarhi. OR Equivalent Naval/Air Force Courses.

Note: Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

How to apply?

Interested individuals can submit their applications online. The applications along with a recent passport-size photograph giving full address and resume with E-mail & contact number (compulsory), along with attested copies of mark sheets, other testimonials, and a Demand Draft(DD) for Rs. 300/- for General Category & Rs. 200/- for SC/ST/OBC categories (non-refundable) drawn in favour of 'Principal, Sainik School, Goalpara' payable at State Bank of India, Mornai (Code No. 9148) should be reached at the Principal, Sainik School Goalpara, PO: Rajapara, Dist: Goalpara, Assam - 783133. The candidates are required to mention the name of the post they are applying for on top of the envelope.