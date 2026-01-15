RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade result 2025 at rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in; how to download scorecard RSSB 4th grade result 2025: The candidates can check the RSSB 4th grade result 2025 on the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the RSSB fourth grade result 2025. The candidates can check the RSSB 4th grade result 2025 on the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The RSMSSB fourth grade exam was held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025, and around 24.71 lakh candidates appeared.