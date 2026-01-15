The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the RSSB fourth grade result 2025. The candidates can check the RSSB 4th grade result 2025 on the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download scorecard PDF. The RSMSSB fourth grade exam was held on September 19, 20 and 21, 2025, and around 24.71 lakh candidates appeared.
RSSB Rajasthan 4th grade result 2025 at rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in; how to download scorecard
RSSB 4th grade result 2025: The candidates can check the RSSB 4th grade result 2025 on the official website- rsssb.rajasthan.gov.in and download scorecard PDF.
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
I-PAC raids: Setback for Mamata Banerjee as SC issues notice to Bengal govt, stays FIR against ED
-
Maharashtra Municipal Elections LIVE: Ink tampering claims cause uproar; Opposition slams SEC
-
BMC debunks ink tampering claims amid Maharashtra civic poll uproar
-
Laikey Laikaa first posters: Rasha Thadani, Abhay Verma lean on 'love, pain and trust' in new film
Advertisement
Advertisement