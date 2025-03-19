RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2024-25 out, Zone-wise Railway Technician merit list PDF here RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2024-25 have been announced by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their results from the respective official websites of RRBs. Check direct link here.

RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2024-25: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the Technician Grade 3 exam. Candidates who appeared in the RRB Technician Grade 3 exam 2024 against Centralized Employment Notification (CEN 02/2024), can download their results from the respective official websites of RRBs.

Along with the results, the board has published the scorecards of all the participants and cut-off marks of all categories. RRB Technician Grade 3 Results are available in the form of PDF, containing a roll number-wise list of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates can download RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2024?

Visit the official website of RRB.

Navigate the link to the 'RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the new page.

Click on RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2024 PDF and check your results.

Save RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2024 PDF for future reference.

What's next?

The RRB Technician Grade 3 Result 2024-25 have been announced based on candidates' performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). Those who have been provisionally shortlisted are eligible to appear in the Document Verification (DV) & Medical Examination.

Document Verification (DV) will be held at the place, indicated in the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an Email/SMS/Website to download their E-Call letter with details of date and reporting time along with the instructions for Document Verification and Medical Examination.

Candidates may note that after completion of DV, they will be sent for Medical Examination at the nominated Railway Hospitals located in the jurisdiction of RRBs on the next day of DV. This will also involve travel from RRB to the city of Railway Hospital. Accordingly, candidates have to come prepared for DV & Medical Examination for more than 3 to 4 days.

For Medical Exam, the candidates will have to pay the prescribed medical fee of Rs 24/- only. There are no other charges to be paid to the Hospitals/Health Unit for the medical examination. In rare cases, where the investigation like CT scan, Ultra Sound, tests to rule out refractive eye surgery etc., have to be carried out for which necessary facility is not available in the Railway Hospital/Health Unit, then for such investigation, candidates may have to make the requisite payment to the concerned laboratory/hospital. The shortlisted candidates for DV should produce original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies in A4 size as detailed in CEN & e-call letters.

Scorecards available

Candidates can also view their individual result/score card by logging in to RRB portal duly entering their Registration No. and Date of Birth. This facility will be available only up to 31.03.2025.

