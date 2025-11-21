RRB NTPC UG cut off 2025 OUT: Check category-wise cut off marks The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG cut off marks PDF on the RRB websites. The RRB NTPC UG result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check RRB NTPC result on the RRB portals.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC undergraduate (UG) cut off marks. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG cut off marks PDF on the RRB websites. The RRB NTPC UG result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check RRB NTPC result on the RRB portals.

To download RRB NTPC UG cut off 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on cut off marks PDF link. RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC UG Cut Off PDF: Check category-wise cut off

General (UR)- 77.002

SC- 72.64

ST- 68.31

OBC- 76.50

EWS- 75.98.

RRB NTPC UG Cut Off PDF: How to download at RRB portals

Visit the RRB websites

Click on RRB NTPC UG Cut Off PDF link

RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC UG Cut Off PDF: RRB websites to check cut off PDF

For details on RRB NTPC UG result 2025, please visit the RRB portals.

