Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. RRB NTPC UG cut off 2025 OUT: Check category-wise cut off marks

RRB NTPC UG cut off 2025 OUT: Check category-wise cut off marks

The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG cut off marks PDF on the RRB websites. The RRB NTPC UG result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check RRB NTPC result on the RRB portals.

RRB NTPC UG cut off 2025 OUT
RRB NTPC UG cut off 2025 OUT Image Source : File
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC undergraduate (UG) cut off marks. The candidates can check and download RRB NTPC UG cut off marks PDF on the RRB websites. The RRB NTPC UG result 2025 has been declared, the candidates can check RRB NTPC result on the RRB portals. 

To download RRB NTPC UG cut off 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on cut off marks PDF link. RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF and take a print out. 

RRB NTPC UG Cut Off PDF: Check category-wise cut off 

  • General (UR)- 77.002 
  • SC- 72.64 
  • ST- 68.31 
  • OBC- 76.50 
  • EWS- 75.98.  

RRB NTPC UG Cut Off PDF: How to download at RRB portals 

  • Visit the RRB websites 
  • Click on RRB NTPC UG Cut Off PDF link 
  • RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF will appear on the screen for download  
  • Save RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF and take a print out. 

RRB NTPC UG Cut Off PDF: RRB websites to check cut off PDF 

For details on RRB NTPC UG result 2025, please visit the RRB portals. 

Also Read: 

RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT) Live: RRB NTPC result link at RRB websites

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
RRB RRB NTPC
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\