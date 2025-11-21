Live RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT): RRB NTPC result link at RRB websites; how to download scorecard PDF RRB NTPC UG result 2025 Live: The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. Know how to check RRB NTPC UG result and download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the NTPC undergraduate (UG) results 2025. The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG exam was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025.

The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link

Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details.