Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jobs
  3. RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT): RRB NTPC result link at RRB websites; how to download scorecard PDF

  Live RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT): RRB NTPC result link at RRB websites; how to download scorecard PDF

RRB NTPC UG result 2025 Live: The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. Know how to check RRB NTPC UG result and download scorecard PDF.

RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT) Live: Websites to download RRB NTPC scorecard
RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT) Live: Websites to download RRB NTPC scorecard Image Source : rrbpryj.gov.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the NTPC undergraduate (UG) results 2025. The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG exam was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025. 

The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the RRB portals
  • Click on RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link
  • Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials
  • RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download
  • Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

RRB NTPC UG scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, rank, pass/ fail status, details. 

Live updates :RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT) Live: RRB NTPC result link at RRB websites; how to download scorecard PDF

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 3:41 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 (OUT) Live: RRB NTPC result link

    RRB NTPC UG result 2025 is now available on the RRB websites. The candidates can download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF on the RRB websites. 

     

  • 3:23 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 (OUT) Live: 51,979 candidates qualify

    A total of 51979 candidates got qualified in the RRB NTPC UG exam 2025. The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB websites. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 3:14 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB NTPC UG Result (OUT) Live: RRB websites to check NTPC result

    The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result on the RRB portals. Here are the ways to download RRB NTPC scorecard PDF- 

    Visit the RRB portals
    Click on RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link
    Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download
    Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 3:02 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 (OUT) Live: Steps to download cut off PDF

    To download RRB NTPC UG cut off 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on cut off marks PDF link. RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF and take a print out.

  • 2:49 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee

    RRB NTPC UG Result (OUT) Live: How to download cut off PDF at RRB portals

    • Visit the RRB websites 
    • Click on RRB NTPC UG Cut Off PDF link 
    • RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF will appear on the screen for download  
    • Save RRB NTPC UG cut off PDF and take a print out. 
    • RRB NTPC UG Cut Off PDF: RRB websites to check cut off PDF
  • 2:29 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB NTPC UG result 2025 has been declared. Here's category-wise cut off marks

    • General (UR)- 77.002 
    • SC- 72.64 
    • ST- 68.31 
    • OBC- 76.50 
    • EWS- 75.98. 
  • 2:26 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT) Live: How to download scorecard PDF at RRB portals

    The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 2:25 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT) Live: RRB websites to download scorecard PDF

    RRB Allahabad: www.rrbald.gov.in
    RRB Bangalore: www.rrbbnc.gov.in
    RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in
    RRB Bhubaneswar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in
    RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in
    RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in
    RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in
    RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbgkp.gov.in
    RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in
    RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in
    RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in
    RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in
    RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in
    RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
    RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in
    RRB Ranchi: www.rrbranchi.gov.in
    RRB Secunderabad: www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in
    RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org
    RRB Thiruvananthapuram: www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in.    

     

  • 2:25 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT) Live: Steps to download RRB NTPC scorecard PDF

    Visit the RRB portals
    Click on RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link
    Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download
    Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 2:24 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT) Live: Where to check RRB NTPC result

    The candidates can check RRB NTPC result on the RRB portals. To download RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RB NTPC UG scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- registration number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 2:23 PM (IST)Nov 21, 2025
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    RRB NTPC UG result 2025 (OUT) Live: RRB NTPC result declared

    The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC UG result 2025 has been declared. The candidates can check RRB NTPC UG result 2025 on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC UG scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. RRB NTPC UG exam was held between August 7 and September 9, 2025. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs
RRB NTPC Rrb Ntpc Exam
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\