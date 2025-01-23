RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for over 32,000 vacancies- here are easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK RRB Group D Recruitment 2024 registration begins

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the registration window for recruitment to the various posts in level 1 categories against the advertisement number CEN 08/2024. Candidates interested in applying to the posts can submit their application forms through the official RRB website. This drive is being done to recruit approximately 32,438 vacancies for level-1 posts, including the positions of Pointsman, Assistant, Track Maintainer, Assistant Loco Shed, Assistant Operations, Assistant Operations, and Assistant TL & AC. This is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding the 10th pass qualification. The selected candidates will get initially 18,000 pay along with other allowances including Dearness Allowance (DA), Daily Allowance, Transport Allowance, House Rent Allowance (HRA), Allowance for Night Duty, Medical Facilities, Overtime Allowance etc. According to the official notification, the last date for submitting the application form is February 22, 23.59 hrs. Candidates are advised to check their eligibility, selection criteria, and other recruitment-related information below.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: official websites of all participating Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)

Candidates can refer to the detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. 08/2024 available on the official websites of all participating Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) listed below:

Name of RRB and Railway Website address Ahmedabad (WR) www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Gorakhpur (NER) www.rrbgkp.gov.in Ajmer (NWR) www.rrbajmer.gov.in Guwahati (NFR) www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Bangalore (SWR) www.rrbbnc.gov.in Kolkata (ER) www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Bhopal (WCR) www.rrbbhopal.gov.in Mumbai (CR) www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Bhubaneswar (ECoR) www.rrbbbs.gov.in Patna (ECR) www.rrbpatna.gov.in Bilaspur (SECR) www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Prayagraj (NCR) www.rrbald.gov.in Chandigarh (NR) www.rrbcdg.gov.in Ranchi (SER) www.rrbranchi.gov.in Chennai (SR) www.rrbchennai.gov.in Secunderabad ( SCR) www.rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: What are the dates for modification of application?

Modification window will open only after the closing date for submission of the application and will be active from February 25 to March 06. If candidates wish to modify, change or correct any details except details filled in the ‘Create an Account’ form (including email id and mobile number) and chosen Railway, they may do so by paying a modification fee of Rs.250/- (non-refundable) for each occasion.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. Candidates must already have the Educational/Technical qualifications prescribed in the CEN from recognized Institute/University as on the last date (i.e. 22.02.2025) for submission of Online application. Those awaiting the results of their final examination of the prescribed minimum educational/technical qualification Should not apply.

Age Limit - 18 to 36 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: How to apply online?

Visit the official website of RRB, rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on 'apply' tab available on homepage.

Create your account by providing essential details.

On successful registration, login with your generated credentials.

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

For all candidates: Rs. 500/-

For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC): Rs. 250/-

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Whom should I contact in case of queries related to submission of application and fee payment?

Helpline for candidates: For any queries related to the submission of Application of CEN 08/2024 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on all working days) Email: rrb.help@csc.gov.in Phone: 0172-565-3333 and 9592001188. Candidates can also contact at 022-20876123/ 022-20876121 (24*7 customer care service) or sbiepay@sbi.co.in/agm3.aggregator@sbi.co.in (Second Level Escalation) for transaction-related issues.

Q. What are the requirements to ‘Create an Account’?

Candidates should have their own mobile number and valid & active registered email ID.

Q. I have created an account for CEN 01/2024. Should I create another account for CEN 08/2024?

No, Candidates who have already created an account during any notification published by Railway Recruitment Board in the year 2024 i.e., CEN 01/2024 (ALP) or CEN 02/2024 (Technician), CEN 03/2024 (JE, DMS, CMA), 04/2024 (Paramedical), 05/2024 (NTPC/ Graduate), 06/2024 (NTPC/Under Graduate), CEN.No.07/2024(Ministerial and Isolated categories) or RPF CEN 01/2024 (Constable) or RPF CEN 02/2024 (Sub-Inspector) they are not required to Create an Account again. They should login using the same username and password to apply for CEN 08/2024. However, such candidates have to upload latest signature.

Q. Why Aadhaar verification is required?

Aadhaar validation is required to ensure genuineness of candidature. Railways will not share Aadhaar details with any third party or use them for any purpose other than the objectives of this CEN.