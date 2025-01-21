RRB Recruitment 2025: Notification (CEN No. 8/2024) out for over 32,000 vacancies in Level 1, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY RRB Recruitment 2025 notification out

RRB Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts in level 1 against the advertisement number CEN No. 08/2024. Candidates who are interested in applying for these posts can apply through the online mode from January 23, 2025. The link to the online application form will be accessible on all RRBs.

This recruitment drive will fill up 32,438 vacancies in level 1 of 7th CPC pay matrix. Candidates are advised to check eligibility, selection process, and other details before submitting their application forms.

Important dates

Events Dates Opening date & time of online registration of Applications January 23, 2025 (00:00 Hrs) Closing date & time for online submission of Applications February 22, 2025 (23:59 Hrs) Date for Application fee payment after closing date i.e. February 22, 2025 (23:59 hrs) February 23 to 24 (23:59 Hrs) Date & time for Modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee. (Please Note: Details filled in ‘Create an Account’ form and ‘Chosen Railway’ cannot be modified) February 25 to March 6 (23:59 Hrs)

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifications: 10th pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. Candidates must already have the Educational/Technical qualifications prescribed in the CEN from recognized Institute/University as on the last date (i.e. 22.02.2025) for submission of Online application. Those awaiting the results of their final examination of the prescribed minimum educational/technical qualification Should not apply.

Age Limit - 18 to 36 years (There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category)

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in computer-based tests, physical efficiency tests, document verification, and medical exams.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RRBs.

Navigate the advertisement number CEN No. 8/2024

Click on 'apply online'

Register yourself by providing active personal mobile number and a valid email ID.

On successful registration, fill out the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Application Fee