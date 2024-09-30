RPF SI 2024 admit card to be released soon on rpf.indianrailways.gov.in - exam date, how to download
RPF SI 2024 admit card to be released soon on rpf.indianrailways.gov.in - exam date, how to download
RPF SI 2024 admit card will be soon released by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Candidates who applied for the RPF SI Recruitment exam will be able to download their admit cards using their credentials on the login page. Check exam date, how to download call letters, and other details here.
RPF SI 2024 admit card: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will soon announce the constable/sub-inspector admit card 2024. Candidates who applied for RPF SI admit card 2024 can download their call letters using registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the call letters can be accessed at the official website, rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.
Exam Date
RPF SI 2024 exam is scheduled for October-November. However, the exact date of the exam has not been confirmed. However, the candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download RPF SI admit cards within 7 to 10 days of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.
How to download RPF SI admit card?
Visit the official website of RPF, rpf.indianrailways.gov.in
Navigate the link to the 'RPF SI admit card'
It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login credentials such as application number, and password
RPF SI admit card 2024 will appear on the screen
Download RPF SI admit card 2024 and save it for future reference
Details mentioned on admit card
Candidates will be able to check the following details on their call letters. In case of any error, they can immediately reach out to the concerned official authority for rectification.
Candidate’s Name
Father’s Name
Registration Number, Roll Number, and Password
Exam Date and Time (including Reporting Time)
Candidate’s Photograph
Gender
Space for Candidate’s Signature
Applicant’s Residential Address
Address of the Test Venue
Exam Instructions
Documents required
Candidates appearing in the RPF SI admit card 2024 exam, are required to bring the following authorized documents to the the exam centre on the day of exam.
RPF Admit Card
Passport-sized photograph
Valid ID proof (Voter ID card, Aadhar card, or PAN card)