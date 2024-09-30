Monday, September 30, 2024
     
RPF SI 2024 admit card to be released soon on rpf.indianrailways.gov.in - exam date, how to download

RPF SI 2024 admit card will be soon released by the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Candidates who applied for the RPF SI Recruitment exam will be able to download their admit cards using their credentials on the login page. Check exam date, how to download call letters, and other details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: September 30, 2024 14:09 IST
RPF SI 2024 admit card date
Image Source : INDIA TV RPF SI 2024 admit card soon
RPF SI 2024 admit card: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will soon announce the constable/sub-inspector admit card 2024. Candidates who applied for RPF SI admit card 2024 can download their call letters using registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the call letters can be accessed at the official website, rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Exam Date

RPF SI 2024 exam is scheduled for October-November. However, the exact date of the exam has not been confirmed. However, the candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download RPF SI admit cards within 7 to 10 days of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. 

How to download RPF SI admit card?

  • Visit the official website of RPF, rpf.indianrailways.gov.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'RPF SI admit card'
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login credentials such as application number, and password
  • RPF SI admit card 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download RPF SI admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

Details mentioned on admit card

Candidates will be able to check the following details on their call letters. In case of any error, they can immediately reach out to the concerned official authority for rectification.
  • Candidate’s Name
  • Father’s Name
  • Registration Number, Roll Number, and Password
  • Exam Date and Time (including Reporting Time)
  • Candidate’s Photograph
  • Gender
  • Space for Candidate’s Signature
  • Applicant’s Residential Address
  • Address of the Test Venue
  • Exam Instructions

Documents required

Candidates appearing  in the RPF SI admit card 2024 exam, are required to bring the following authorized documents to the the exam centre on the day of exam.
  • RPF Admit Card
  • Passport-sized photograph
  • Valid ID proof (Voter ID card, Aadhar card, or PAN card)
