RPF SI 2024 admit card to be released soon on rpf.indianrailways.gov.in - exam date, how to download

RPF SI 2024 admit card: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) will soon announce the constable/sub-inspector admit card 2024. Candidates who applied for RPF SI admit card 2024 can download their call letters using registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the call letters can be accessed at the official website, rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.

Exam Date

RPF SI 2024 exam is scheduled for October-November. However, the exact date of the exam has not been confirmed. However, the candidates appearing for the exam will be able to download RPF SI admit cards within 7 to 10 days of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to download RPF SI admit card?

Visit the official website of RPF, rpf.indianrailways.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'RPF SI admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your login credentials such as application number, and password

RPF SI admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download RPF SI admit card 2024 and save it for future reference

Details mentioned on admit card

Candidates will be able to check the following details on their call letters. In case of any error, they can immediately reach out to the concerned official authority for rectification.

Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name

Registration Number, Roll Number, and Password

Exam Date and Time (including Reporting Time)

Candidate’s Photograph

Gender

Space for Candidate’s Signature

Applicant’s Residential Address

Address of the Test Venue

Exam Instructions

Documents required

Candidates appearing in the RPF SI admit card 2024 exam, are required to bring the following authorized documents to the the exam centre on the day of exam.