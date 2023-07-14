Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 59 Junior Personal Assistant posts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan High Court Junior Personal Assistant Recruitment 2023

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023: Rajasthan High Court has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) on July 14. Candidates who are willing to apply for Rajasthan HC recruitment 2023 can apply online through the official website of Rajasthan High Court, hcraj.nic.in. The last to submit the online application is August 2.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post - Junior Personal Assistant (JPA)

Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) Total Posts - 59

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate should have completed graduation in law from a recognised institution and must have basic knowledge of computer.

Age Limit

The age of the candidate applying for the posts should be between 18 to 40 years.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to general category, EBC (creamy layer), OBC (creamy layer) and other states will have to pay a fee of Rs 700. While candidates belonging to EBC (Non-Creamy Layer), OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and EWS categories need to pay Rs 550 only. Whereas, the application fee for candidates falling under SC, ST and PWD categories is Rs 450.

Direct link to apply

Rajasthan High Court JPA Recruitment 2023: How to Apply