Postponed! SSC GD Constable recruitment 2025 notification date extended; new date here

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the release date of the notification for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025. The new notification release date of SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 Notification is September 5. The original release date was today, August 27, but due to administrative reasons, it has been postponed to the first week of September.

The official notice reads,' As per the tentative calendar of the Examinations for the year 2024-2025, Notice of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in

Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 for inviting Online Applications from the aspiring candidates was scheduled to be published on the website of the Commission on 27.08.2024,'

'However, due to administrative reasons, Notice of the said Exam will now be issued on 05.09.2024.', it added.

How to apply?

Once the SSC GD 2024 notification is out, the candidates will be able to submit their applications through the online mode. The registration window will be activated at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can apply online by following the easy steps given below.

- Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

- Click on 'apply'

- Navigate the link to the 'SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024 apply online'

-It will redirect you to the login window where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

- On successful registration, proceed with the application form

- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

- Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/- through an online mode. However, women, SC, and ST/Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from the fee payment. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.