SSC GD Constable 2025 Notification PDF to be out today - registration dates, how to apply, more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC GD Constable 2025 Notification soon

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification for Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025 today, August 27. All those who wish to appear in the said exam can submit their application forms through the online mode. As per the calendar, the registration window will open on August 27 and close on September 27. The candidates will be able to check the other details about the registration procedure, once the official notification PDF is out. The notification will include dates, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus and others details of the recruitment procedure.

The commission will conduct the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2025 in December or January next year. The exact date and time of the exam will be communicated in due course of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 10th passed by a recognized board. The candidates must be between the age group of 18 and 23 years old.

Selection Criteria

The selection procedure involves multiple stages such as written exam, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, document verification and medical test.

Salary

The candidates who will be selected for the constable post will receive a salary according to pay level 3. The salary range for this level is Rs. 21,700 to Rs 69,100, providing a competitive compensation package for successful applicants.

What is the SSC GD Constable exam?

The full form of the SSC GD constable is the Constable General Duty exam. SSC GD Constable is a national-level exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission every year. The reason behind the popularity of this exam among students is its eligibility criteria, salary, and the pride associated with working in the security forces.