Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Vacancies, eligibility, selection, how to apply, fee

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2024: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Candidates holding the requisite qualifications and experience can submit application forms by visiting the official website of North Frontier Railway, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is December 3, 2024.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 5,647 vacancies in different categories, of which, 812 vacancies are for Katihar (KIR) & Tindharia (TDH) Workshop, 413 are for Alipurduar (APDJ), 435 are for Rangiya (RNY), 950 are for Lumding (LMG), 580 are for Tinsukia (TSK), 982 are for New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & Engineering Workshop (EWS/BNGN), 814 are for Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS) and 661 posts are for NFR Headquarter (HQ)/Maligaon. Candidates have been advised to check the notification PDF before submitting their application forms.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

For Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology) & Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology): Class 12 pass (under 10+2 system) with Physics, Chemistry and Biology with a minimum of 50% marks

All other posts: Matriculation or its equivalent (under 10+2 system) with minimum 50% marks.

Age Limit: Not below 15 and not above 24 years of age

Selection Criteria

Apprentices will be selected based on unit-wise, trade-wise and community-wise merit positions. The merit list for each unit will be based on a percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The final panel will be on the basis of average of marks in matriculation and IT.

However, for Laboratory Technician (Pathology) and Laboratory Technician (Radiology), merit lists will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + 12th Science (in Physics, Chemistry & Biology).

How to apply?

Visit the official website, nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Navigate the registration link

Register yourself before proceeding application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents to be uploaded

(a) Mark sheet & Pass certificates of Matriculation (Class 10),

(b) Provisional Certificate/ National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by NCVT/SCVT in the case of ITI and

(c) Final ITI mark sheet

(d) Mark sheet & Pass certificates of Class 10 and Class 12 (with Physics, Chemistry & Biology) must

be uploaded in the case of Medical Laboratory Technicians

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 100/- (Rupees one hundred) only will have to be paid online through the payment gateway. Candidates belonging to the reserved category need not submit the application fee. Candidates have been advised to check the official notification for more details.