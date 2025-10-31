NHPC JE answer key 2025 at nhpcindia.com soon; how to raise objections NHPC JE answer key 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the NHPC JE exam can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- nhpcindia.com. Know how to raise objections on NHPC JE answer key.

New Delhi:

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) will soon release the Junior Engineer (JE) Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical engineering answer key. The candidates who had appeared for the NHPC JE exam can check and download the answer key PDF on the official website- nhpcindia.com.

The candidates can follow these steps to download NHPC JE answer key 2025 PDF. To download, visit the official website- nhpcindia.com and click on NHPC JE answer key 2025 PDF link. NHPC JE answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save NHPC JE answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

NHPC JE answer key 2025: How to raise objections at nhpcindia.com

Visit the official website- nhpcindia.com

Click on NHPC JE answer key 2025 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supported document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save NHPC JE answer key 2025 PDF and take a print out.

After reviewing the objections raised on NHPC JE answer key 2025, NHPC will release the JE final answer key and result. NHPC JE final answer key and result once released, will be available on the official website- nhpcindia.com. To download NHPC JE scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- nhpcindia.com and click on NHPC JE scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. NHPC JE scorecard PDF will be available for download, save NHPC JE scorecard PDF and take a print out.

The NHPC JE recruitment drive is being held for 248 various posts including Junior Engineer in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical disciplines.

For details on NHPC JE exam 2025, please visit the official website- nhpcindia.com.