NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 108 vacancies at nabard.org - how to apply, fee

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has started the online application process for the office attendant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, nabard.org. The online application window will remain open from October 2 to 21. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply, fee and other details below.
Important dates
- Commencement of the online application: October 2
- Last date for submission of online application: October 21
- Application fee last date: October 21
- Exam Date: November 21
Vacancy Details
- Office Attendant - 108 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Class 10th Matric Exam Passed from Any Recognized Board in India.
Age Limit - between 18 and 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)
Selection Criteria
The selection will be done based on Online Test (as given below) and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).
Online Test
|Name of test (objective)
|No. of
questions
|Maximum
Marks
|Test of Reasoning
|30
|30
|English Language
|30
|30
|General Awareness
|30
|30
|Numerical Ability
|30
|30
|Total
|120
|120
Language Proficiency Test
All the Selected /Waitlist candidates would require to undergo the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The LPT will be conducted in the official language of the State concerned / the State for which the candidate has applied in the online application form. The LPT will be qualifying in nature. Candidates not qualifying/ passing the (LPT), would be disqualified. The details of LPT to be conducted would be available on NABARD website after declaration of the Online Examination Result.
How to apply?
- Visit the official website, nabard.org
- Navigate the link to the NABARD Office Attendant online applications
- Register yourself before proceeding to the online applications
- On successful registration, proceed with the applications
- Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Application Fee
- Gen/OBC/EWS : 500/-
- SC/ST/ PH: 50/-
- Payment mode: Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.