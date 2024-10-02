NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 108 vacancies at nabard.org - how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024 online application begins

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has started the online application process for the office attendant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, nabard.org. The online application window will remain open from October 2 to 21. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply, fee and other details below.

Important dates

Commencement of the online application: October 2

Last date for submission of online application: October 21

Application fee last date: October 21

Exam Date: November 21

Vacancy Details

Office Attendant - 108 Posts

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Class 10th Matric Exam Passed from Any Recognized Board in India.

Age Limit - between 18 and 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Selection Criteria

The selection will be done based on Online Test (as given below) and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Online Test

Name of test (objective) No. of

questions Maximum

Marks Test of Reasoning 30 30 English Language 30 30 General Awareness 30 30 Numerical Ability 30 30 Total 120 120

Language Proficiency Test

All the Selected /Waitlist candidates would require to undergo the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The LPT will be conducted in the official language of the State concerned / the State for which the candidate has applied in the online application form. The LPT will be qualifying in nature. Candidates not qualifying/ passing the (LPT), would be disqualified. The details of LPT to be conducted would be available on NABARD website after declaration of the Online Examination Result.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, nabard.org

Navigate the link to the NABARD Office Attendant online applications

Register yourself before proceeding to the online applications

On successful registration, proceed with the applications

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee