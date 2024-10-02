Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 108 vacancies at nabard.org - how to apply, fee

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 108 vacancies at nabard.org - how to apply, fee

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024 Online Applications have been started. Candidates who hold 10th pass qualification can submit their applications before the deadline. Check the eligibility, how to apply, fee and other details below.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 19:03 IST
NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024 online application begins

NABARD Office Attendant Recruitment 2024: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has started the online application process for the office attendant posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at the official website, nabard.org. The online application window will remain open from October 2 to 21. Candidates can check the eligibility, how to apply, fee and other details below.

Important dates

  • Commencement of the online application: October 2
  • Last date for submission of online application: October 21
  • Application fee last date: October 21
  • Exam Date: November 21

Vacancy Details

  • Office Attendant - 108 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Class 10th Matric Exam Passed from Any Recognized Board in India.

Age Limit - between 18 and 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms)

Selection Criteria

The selection will be done based on Online Test (as given below) and Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Online Test

Name of test (objective) No. of
questions		 Maximum
Marks
Test of Reasoning  30 30
English Language  30 30
General Awareness 30 30
Numerical Ability  30 30
Total 120 120

Language Proficiency Test

All the Selected /Waitlist candidates would require to undergo the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The LPT will be conducted in the official language of the State concerned / the State for which the candidate has applied in the online application form. The LPT will be qualifying in nature. Candidates not qualifying/ passing the (LPT), would be disqualified. The details of LPT to be conducted would be available on NABARD website after declaration of the Online Examination Result. 

How to apply?

  • Visit the official website, nabard.org
  • Navigate the link to the NABARD Office Attendant online applications
  • Register yourself before proceeding to the online applications
  • On successful registration, proceed with the applications
  • Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply online

Application Fee

  • Gen/OBC/EWS : 500/-
  • SC/ST/ PH: 50/-
  • Payment mode: Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jobs News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement