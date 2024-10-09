NABARD Grade A Main Admit Card 2024 Out, Direct Link Here

Follow us on Image Source : NABARD NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card 2024 download link is available on the official website.

NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card 2024: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the grade A admit cards for recruitment to various posts. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the mains exam can download their call letters from the official website, nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 20. Candidates appearing in the main exam can download their call letters using their registration number, password/date of birth on the login page. The facility to download the Call Letter For the Phase II (Main) Online Examination will remain available from October 9 to 20. Candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download their call letters.

NABARD Grade A Mains 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, nabard.org

Navigate the link to the 'NABARD Grade A Mains 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your Registration/Roll Number & Password/Date of Birth

It will redirect you to the new page

Check details mentioned on the admit card and download the document for future reference

NABARD Grade A Mains 2024: Details mentioned on call letters

Name of the candidate

Roll Number

Registration Number

Reporting Time

Mains Exam Date

Shift Timing

Exam Venue

Duration of Test

Scanned Images of Photograph & Signature

Space for signature & left thumb impression of candidates

Candidates have been advised to download NABARD Grade A Mains 2024 admit cards and carry it on the day of the exam along with a valid photo ID. In case of any error in the admit card details, candidates may reach out to the exam authorities for rectification.