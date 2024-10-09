Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
NABARD Grade A Main Admit Card 2024 Out, Direct Link Here

NABARD Grade A Main Admit Card 2024 has been released by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Candidates can download their call letters using their registration number, password/date of birth on the login page. Check direct link here.

Updated on: October 09, 2024 13:04 IST
NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card 2024 download link is
Image Source : NABARD NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card 2024 download link is available on the official website.

NABARD Grade A Mains Admit Card 2024: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) released the grade A admit cards for recruitment to various posts. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the mains exam can download their call letters from the official website, nabard.org. 

NABARD Grade A Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 20. Candidates appearing in the main exam can download their call letters using their registration number, password/date of birth on the login page. The facility to download the Call Letter For the Phase II (Main) Online Examination will remain available from October 9 to 20. Candidates are advised to download their call letters as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush on the official website. Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to download their call letters.

NABARD Grade A Mains 2024: How to download?

  • Visit the official website, nabard.org
  • Navigate the link to the 'NABARD Grade A Mains 2024 admit card'
  • It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your Registration/Roll Number & Password/Date of Birth
  • It will redirect you to the new page 
  • Check details mentioned on the admit card and download the document for future reference

NABARD Grade A Mains 2024 direct download link

NABARD Grade A Mains 2024: Details mentioned on call letters

  • Name of the candidate
  • Roll Number
  • Registration Number
  • Reporting Time
  • Mains Exam Date
  • Shift Timing
  • Exam Venue
  • Duration of Test
  • Scanned Images of Photograph & Signature
  • Space for signature & left thumb impression of candidates

Candidates have been advised to download NABARD Grade A Mains 2024 admit cards and carry it on the day of the exam along with a valid photo ID. In case of any error in the admit card details, candidates may reach out to the exam authorities for rectification.

