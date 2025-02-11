MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 admit card released, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 admit card out

MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 admit card: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit cards for the State Services Preliminary Examination (MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025). Candidates who registered for the MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 exam can download their call letters using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 admit cards can be accessed at the official website of MPPSC, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, the commission will conduct the MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 exam on February 16, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm andthe second from 2.15 to 4.15 pm. Candidates can check their venue, exam date, timing and other details on their admit cards, which can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 admit card'

It will redirect you to a login page, where you need to provide your application number, date of birth.

MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 admit card for future reference.

MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 admit card download link

MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 exam pattern

MPPSC SSE Prelims 2025 exam consists of objective-type questions. There will be two question papers, which will have 100 questions, and each carrying two marks. The duration of the exam will be two hours and the exam will carry a total of 200 marks. Those who qualify for the prelims exam will be eligible to appear in the mains exam. The final selection of the candidates will be done based on their overall performance in the prelims, mains, and interview. Candidates can check the official website for latest updates.