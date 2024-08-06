MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 registration starts at mppsc.mp.gov.in; how to apply, fee, exam dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 registration begins

MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 registration: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the registration procedure for the State Services Exam (SSE) Mains 2024 exam. All those who have qualified for the prelims exams are eligible to appear in the mains exam. Before appearing in the MPPSC SSE Mains 2024, the candidates are required to fill out the MPPSC State Service Main 2024 application form through the official website- mppsc.mp.gov.in. The last date for submission of application form is September 5. The edit window will open on August 9 and close on September 7.

As per the official schedule, the MPPSC SSE mains exam 2024 will be conducted from October 21 to 26. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm while the exam for hindi essay and draft writing will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm. The exam will be conducted at various exam centres located at Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Ratlam, Satna, Sagar, Barwani, and Shadol.

The candidates will be able to download MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 from October 11 onwards. The link to the admit cards will be accessible at the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of MPPSC, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, 'MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 registration'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your required information on the login

Fill out the application form carefully

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Non-Creamy Layer, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and persons with disabilities (PwD) categories are required to pay Rs. 400 as the registration fee. The general category candidates will have to pay Rs. 800 as an application fee.

MPPSC SSE Mains 2024 Exam Schedule

October 21: General studies

October 22: General studies

October 23: General studies

October 24: General studies

October 25: General Hindi and grammar

October 26: Hindi essay and draft writing