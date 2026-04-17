LIC HFL Recruitment 2026: Application process begins at lichousing.com/careers; check selection process

New Delhi:

The Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has commenced the application process for Junior Assistant position. The candidates who wish to apply for LIC HFL Junior Assistant position can do so on the official website - lichousing.com/careers. The last date to apply for LIC HFL Junior Assistant position is April 30. The LIC HFL recruitment drive is being held for 180 vacancies. The LIC HFL Junior Assistant recruitment application fee is Rs 800.

The candidates who wish to apply for LIC HFL Junior Assistant post can do so on the official website - lichousing.com/careers. To apply for LIC HFL Junior Assistant post, candidates need to visit the official website - lichousing.com/careers and click on LIC HFL Junior Assistant post link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay LIC HFL Junior Assistant application fee and click on submit. Save LIC HFL Junior Assistant application form PDF and take a print out.

LIC HFL Junior Assistant Recruitment 2026: How to apply at lichousing.com/careers

Visit the official website - lichousing.com/careers

Click on LIC HFL Junior Assistant registration link

Fill the LIC HFL Junior Assistant application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay LIC HFL Junior Assistant application fee and click on submit

Save LIC HFL Junior Assistant application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates need to possess a Bachelor's degree with minimum 55 per cent marks from a recognised university. They should have basic Computer knowledge and must be an Indian citizen.

Age limit

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 30 years, while minimum age should be 21 years. Thge age will be calculated as on April 1, 2026.

Selection process

The selection process has two stages - online exam and interview. The online exam will consist of 200 questions and will cover sections of English Language, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness, Numerical Ability, and Computer Skills. The qualified candidates in LIC HFL online exam will appear for interview.

Salary

The basic salary is Rs 20,000 per month, CTC is expected to be between Rs 4.64 lakh and 4.98 lakh.

For details on LIC HFL Junior Assistant recruitment, please visit the official website - lichousing.com/careers.