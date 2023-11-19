Latest Update: JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 Revised Answer Key and Results Released

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKPSC CCE Prelims 2023 revised answer key and Results out

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the revised answer key and results for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their revised answer key and results from the official website, jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC Prelims examination 2023 was held on October 15 at various exam centres. Earlier, the commission released the final answer keys along with the results on October 27. However, after the release of the results, the commission received several representations from the candidates regarding the final answer key. After that, the commission has decided to revise the final answer keys.

How to download JKPSC Prelims 2023 Revised Answer Key and Results?

Visit the official website of JKPSC, jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the notification reads, 'J and K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 - Declaration of result thereof, and Conduct of J and K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 - Issuance of Revised Answer Key thereof'.

It will redirect you to the new PDF

Check answer keys, results and save it for future reference

Direct link to check results, and answer key

According to the results, a total of 2,266 candidates have qualified for the Mains examination which is scheduled to be held on February 2, 2024. Candidates can check their roll number-wise results in the provided PDF. According to media reports, around 23,000 candidates appeared in the prelims exam. Candidates should note that the commission will release a separate notice on the application dates for the Mains exam in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more details.

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is responsible for conducting civil service exams for various services in the union territory.

ALSO READ | RCFL Recruitment 2023 for Management Trainee posts, check eligibility, how to apply and more

ALSO READ | SAIL Recruitment 2023 for 110 Operator-cum-Technician and Attendant-cum-Technician posts, check eligibility