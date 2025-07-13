Last Chance! Apply for 541 SBI PO Recruitment 2025 by tomorrow, check steps, fee and details SBI will close the application window for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer (PO) tomorrow, July 14. Candidates are required to submit their application forms by visiting the official website - sbi.co.in.

New Delhi:

The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the registration window for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officer (PO) tomorrow, July 14. Candidates who are interested in applying for the vacant positions can submit their application forms before the closure of the application window. The application forms can be submitted online on the official SBI website, sbi.co.in. Candidates should note that the online application forms will not be accepted after the deadline.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 541 vacancies, of which 500 vacancies are reserved for the regular category and 41 are reserved for the backlog category. The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidates' performance in the written exam, followed by an interview. The selected candidates will get a initial salary of 48,480/- (Plus 4 advance increments) in the scale of 48480-2000/7-62480-2340/2-67160-2680/7-85920 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, i.e., NPS, LFC, Medical Facility, Lease rental facility, etc. and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The approximate CTC at the initial scale of pay at the Mumbai Centre is Rs 20.43 Lacs.

Who is eligible?

Candidates who have completed a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government are eligible to apply. Candidates who are in their final year or final-semester students may also apply provisionally. However, if shortlisted for an interview, they will have to provide proof of graduation completion on or before September 30, 2025.

How to apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application forms. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to submit their applications.

Visit the official website - sbi.co.in. Click on 'current openings'. Navigate the link to the 'SBI PO application link'. Complete the registration process and fill in the application form. Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC categories are required to pay Rs 750, while candidates from SC, ST, and PwBD don’t have to pay any fee. Once paid, the fee is non-refundable and cannot be used for any other exam. For more details, one can go to the official website.