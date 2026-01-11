KVS NVS Question Paper Analysis 2026: Check difficulty level shift-wise; answer key download link - details KVS NVS Question Paper Analysis 2026: KVS, NVS paper-wise answer key is available on various unofficial portals. The candidates can check and download the unofficial answer key from the unofficial portals and go through the answer key to know marks.

New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Tier-1 recruitment exam is being held on January 10 and 11, 2026.

The KVS NVS exam for the posts of PRT was held on January 10, while for the post of PGT, the exam held today, January 11, in the morning shift. The KVS, NVS exam for the post of TGT will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

The KVS, NVS exam 2026 for other teaching and non-teaching posts are also being held on 10th and 11th January.

KVS, NVS Paper Analysis 2025 for PRT, TGT, PGT posts

PRT: The KVS, NVS recruitment exam for the PRT post was held on January 10 in the morning shift. The candidates who had appeared for the PRT post analysed the difficulty level of the PRT paper as moderate.

PGT: The difficulty level of the PGT paper was reviewed as moderate. As per the candidates and experts, the paper was a bit on the tougher side. The KVS, NVS PGT was held today in the morning shift from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

TGT: The analysis of TGT paper will be posted after the completion of the exam at 4:30 PM.

KVS, NVS Recruitment Exam 2025: How to know marks through answer key

KVS, NVS paper-wise answer key is available on various unofficial portals. The candidates can check and download the unofficial answer key from the unofficial portals and go through the answer key to know marks.

KVS NVS answer key: When and where to download

KVS, NVS answer key is available on the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download the KVS, NVS answer key. To download the KVS, NVS answer key, candidates need to visit the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in and click on KVS, NVS answer key PDF link. KVS, NVS answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save KVS, NVS recruitment exam paper answer key PDF and take a printout.

For details on KVS, NVS exam 2025, please visit the official websites- kvsangathan.nic.in, navodaya.gov.in.