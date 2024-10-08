ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 545 vacancies - know eligibility, how to apply, fee

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 Registration begins

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024:Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force – ITBP has started the registration procedure for recruitment to the post of Constable (Driver) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms from today onwards, October 8. The online application window will remain open till November 6. No candidate will be able to apply for the said recruitment after the due date and time. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility conditions before submitting their application forms. Check details below.

Vacancy Details

Total number of posts - 545

Vacancy Segregation

UR - 209

SC -77

ST - 40

OBC - 164

EWS - 55

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 10th passed by a recognized board and possess a valid heavy vehicle driving license.

Age Limit: Between 21 and 27 years

Pay Scale - Level 3 in the pay matrix level Rs. 21,700-69,100

How to apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online at the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the online applications

Register yourself first before proceeding to the online applications

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS category applying for this recruitment will have to pay Rs. 100/- as an application fee through online gateway system on the official web portal. Applications received from any other mode will be summarily rejected. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the detailed notification PDF for more details.

Direct link to apply online

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the PET/PST, written test, skill test, and merit list. Those who pass in the first round will be called for further recruitment procedures.