Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jobs
  4. ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 545 vacancies - know eligibility, how to apply, fee

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 545 vacancies - know eligibility, how to apply, fee

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 online application process has been started on the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates holding required qualification and experience can submit application forms before the closure of application window.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 17:30 IST
ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 Registration begins
Image Source : FREEPIK ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 Registration begins

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024:Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force – ITBP has started the registration procedure for recruitment to the post of Constable (Driver) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms from today onwards, October 8. The online application window will remain open till November 6. No candidate will be able to apply for the said recruitment after the due date and time. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility conditions before submitting their application forms. Check details below.

Vacancy Details

Total number of posts - 545 

Vacancy Segregation

  • UR - 209
  • SC -77
  • ST - 40
  • OBC - 164
  • EWS - 55

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 10th passed by a recognized board and possess a valid heavy vehicle driving license. 

Age Limit: Between 21 and 27 years

Pay Scale - Level 3 in the pay matrix level Rs. 21,700-69,100

How to apply?

  • Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications online at the official website, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. 
  • Navigate the link to the  online applications
  • Register yourself first before proceeding to the online applications
  • On successful registration, proceed with the application form
  • Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS category applying for this recruitment will have to pay Rs. 100/- as an application fee through online gateway system on the official web portal. Applications received from any other mode will be summarily rejected. Candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the detailed notification PDF for more details.

Direct link to apply online

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the candidate's performance in the PET/PST, written test, skill test, and merit list. Those who pass in the first round will be called for further recruitment procedures.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jobs News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement
X