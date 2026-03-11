IOCL Apprentice recruitment notification 2026 out for 405 vacancies; check details

New Delhi:

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade/Technician/Graduate Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Candidates interested in applying for the above mentioned positions can submit their application forms through the official website - iocl.com.

A total of 405 vacancies will be filled for the apprentice positions in technical and non-technical roles across these states - Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

IOCL Apprentice recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

Trade Apprentice: Candidates must have cleared Class 10 and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade.

Technician Apprentice: This position requires a full-time three-year diploma in the relevant discipline.

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates must possess a full-time degree (BBA/BA/BCom/BSc) with a minimum of 50% marks.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 24 years as of January 31, 2026. Age relaxation applies to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Procedure

Candidates registered on NAPS/NATS portal, and applying against the notification shall be considered for selection. There will be no written Test/Interview.

How to apply

Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria may apply online through the NAPS/NATS portal from March 11 to 26, 2026. Candidates are to ensure that they have successfully applied for the relevant opportunity through respective NAPS/ NATS portal and thereafter submit the required documents through a link on our website within the stipulated timeline. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Documents to be uploaded

Xth std/SSLC /Matriculation certificate and mark sheet

Marksheet and Certificate/Degree or Provisional Certificate

Caste certificate in the prescribed central format, if applicable

Caste validity certificate (applicable only for the state of Maharashtra)

PwBD certificate in the prescribed central format, if applicable

EWS certificate in the prescribed central format, if applicable

Cancelled cheque/Front page of Bank account passbook

PAN Card

Signature in black ink. (file size should be less than 50 Kb)

Recent colour passport size photograph (file size should be less than 50 Kb)

For details on IOCL apprentice recruitment 2026, please visit the official website - iocl.com.