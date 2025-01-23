Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Apply online for 300 Navik posts from Feb 11- chance for 10th, 12th pass

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch). Candidates interested in applying for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 against the advertisement number 02/2025 can submit their application forms from February 11 to 25. A total of 300 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive, of which, 260 vacancies are for Navik(GD), and 40 are for Navik(DB) positions. The selection of the candidates will be done by the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test (CGEPT). Candidates can check qualifications, age limits, selection criteria, and other details below.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

No. of Posts - 300

Vacancy Breakup

Navik(GD)

North-65 Posts

West - 53 Posts

East - 38 Posts

South-54 Posts

Central - 50 Posts

Total-260

Navik(DB)

North-10 Posts

West - 09 Posts

East - 05 Posts

South-09 Posts

Central - 07 Posts

Total- 40

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Navik (General Duty): Class 12th passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Class 12th passed with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE). Navik (Domestic Branch): Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Candidates between the age group of 18 and 22 years are eligible to apply for Navik (GD) and Navik (DB). Candidates should be born between 01 Sep 2003 to 31 Aug 2007 (both dates inclusive) applying for post of Navik (GD) and Navik (DB). Notably, Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates is applicable if, posts are reserved for them.

How to apply?

Candidates are to log in to https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/cgept/.

Navigate to the registration link for 'CGEPT – 01/2025'

Register yourself before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Fill out the application form carefully, and review it.

Upload documents carefully during the review option and if required, make the necessary corrections before final submission.

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference

Documents required at the time of filling application form

Passport size recent colour photograph

Live Image Capture during Registration

Candidate‟s scanned signature image.

Date of Birth proof (Class 10thmarksheet OR Birth Certificate).

Identity proof (Aadhar Card OR PAN Card OR Voter ID card OR Driving License OR Passport)

Service Certificate/ NOC if candidate is serving ICG Personnel or ICG civilian

A valid Domicile Certificate is to be uploaded by all the candidates to determine the region of candidate for region wise recruitment. In states where both certificates i.e. Domicile and Resident certificates are issued, only Domicile Certificate will be accepted

Exam Fee