Indian Army Agniveer admit card 2026 OUT at joinindianarmy.nic.in, how to download; check guidelines

New Delhi:

The Indian Army has released the Agniveer admit card 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Indian Army Agniveer Exam 2025 can download their call letters from the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in. If you are facing problems in downloading the admit card or have forgotten the password, then an easy method is given in this article through which you can easily access your admit card. Agniveer exam is scheduled to be held from June 1 to 12, 2026.

The candidates who will appear for Agniveer exam 2026 can follow these steps to download hall ticket. To download Indian Army Agniveer hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in and click on Indian Army Agniveer hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. Indian Army Agniveer hall ticket will appear on the screen for download, save Agniveer exam admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on Agniveer exam hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Indian Army Agniveer hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save Indian Army Agniveer hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Indian Army Agniveer hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam dates, shift timings, exam center address, details.

Indian Army Agniveer post-wise exam dates 2026

Post-wise category names Exam Dates JCO RT, Sepoy Pharma, and Havildar (Education) June 11 Agniveer General Duty and Agniveer Tradesmen (10th) June 1 and 2 Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Tradesmen (10th), and Agniveer Tech June 3 and 4 Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Tradesmen (8th), and Sol Tech (NA) June 9, 10 and 12

Indian Army Agniveer exam centre guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with Agniveer admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on Indian Army Agniveer recruitment exam 2026, please visit the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in.