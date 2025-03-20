India Post GDS Result 2025 to be released soon for 21,413 vacancies, how to download merit list India Post GDS Result 2025 will be soon released by the India Post. Candidates who applied for the India Post GDS 2025 recruitment can download the merit list by visiting the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Check latest updates here.

India Post GDS Result 2025: India Post will soon release the first selection list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied for the India Post GDS 2025 recruitment will be able to download zone-wise India Post merit list from the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post GDS result 2025 expected date

According to the reports, the first merit list of the India Post GDS 2025 exam is expected to be released in the last week of March or 1st week of April. However, the exam authority has not given any confirmation on the same. Candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website of India Post for latest updates.

21,413 vacancies to be filled, zone-wise list soon

This recruitment drive aims to fill 21,413 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The selection of the candidates will be done based on a merit list generated from the candidate's class 10th marks. The merit list will be prepared in a zone-wise format and the candidates will be able to download it from the official website.

The recruitment procedure covers a wide range of states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

How to download India Post GDS Result 2025?

Once the merit lists are out, the candidates will be able to download India Post GDS Result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.