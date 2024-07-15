India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 44,228 vacancies, 10th pass can apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 registration begins

India Post has started the online application process for recruitment to the various post of Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application forms for the Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevak on the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The last date for submission of the online application is August 5.

A total of 44,228 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done based on their merit which will be prepared based on the candidate's marks obtained in Class 10th. The list of the shortlisted candidates will be published on the official website and they will also be informed through SMS on the registered mobile numbers and email. Before submitting the online applications, the candidates are advised to check their eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other essential information about the recruitment process.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The candidates who have passed class 10th or SSC with passing marks in Mathematics and English are eligible to apply for the above-mentioned post. The candidate should have also studied local language at least up to class 10.

Apart from this, the candidate should have also a knowledge of computer, cycling and adequate means of livelihood.

Age Limit - The candidates applying for the abovementioned posts should be between the age group of 18 and 40 years. There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for the reserved category as per government norms. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for more details.

How to apply?

To apply for the above mentioned posts, the candidates are required to visit the official website of India post and submit their application forms. The registration window will be accessible only till August 5. No application form will be accepted after the due date. After the completion of the application forms, the candidates will have an opportunity to edit their application forms between August 6 and 8. After that, no further chance be provided.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100 when submitting the online applications. However, the candidates from reserved category such as SC/ST/PwD/Transwomen applicants will not have to pay anything for applying to the above posts.