Government jobs to apply for THIS week: From banking to defence sector; check here

In India, landing a government job is a dream come true for many. Every year, a large number of young people apply for government jobs in pursuit of stability. If you are seeking the latest government job opportunities, we have compiled a list of government jobs to apply for this week. Let's have a look.

Banking Sector

If you are interested in securing a government job in the banking sector, there are numerous opportunities available in central and state banks, including Indian Bank, Karnataka Bank, and State Bank of India. These banks are currently offering government job positions for group A and B categories. Please refer to the list below for details.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2024:

The Indian Bank has started an online registration process for recruitment to the post of Apprentice. Candidates who hold the required qualifications and experience can submit their application forms before July 31. The online application process was started on July 10. A total of 1,500 apprenticeship opportunities across multiple states will be filled through this recruitment procedure.

The selection process involves a written exam, document verification, and medical assessment. Those who will qualify in the written exam will be called for further recruitment process. Candidates can refer to the official notification available on indianbank.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024:

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) including Senior Vice President (IS Auditor), Assistant Vice President (IS Auditor), Manager (IS Auditor), Deputy Manager (IS Auditor), Senior Vice President and Assistant Vice President. The last date for submitting the online applications is July 24. Candidates holding an educational degree in Bachelor of Engineering, or a Bachelor of Technology are eligible to apply. Candidates can check more details about additional qualifications, and work experience in the official notification available on the official notification.

Karnataka Bank Engineer Recruitment 2024

There is a huge opportunity for the engineers. The Karnataka Bank is hiring candidates for the post of data engineers, and cloud security engineers. The last date to apply is July 26. To register for the above-mentioned posts, the candidates are required to send the complete application form and all supporting documents to recruitment@ktkbank.com.

Defence Sector

The recruitment process for various branches of the armed forces, including the Army, Air Force, and Navy, is currently taking place. Individuals interested in government jobs in the defence sector have a great opportunity. Applicants can submit their application forms before the application deadline. Please check the listing here for more details.

Indian Army Recruitment 2024:

The Join Indian Army is accepting online applications for the 57th NCC Special Entry Men and Women for the April Batch. Candidates holding the requisite qualifications and experience can submit applications before August 9. A total of 76 vacancies, of which, 70 are for men and 6 are for women will be filled. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024:

Indian Navy is offering vacancies for the post of Executive & Technical Branch through 10+2 B.Tech Entry permanent commission January 2025 batch. Candidates can submit their application forms before July 20. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2024

The online application procedure for the Join Indian Airforce Agnipath Vayu Agniveer Intake 02/2025 Batch is also underway. Those who are interested in this recruitment procedure can submit applications before July 28. For more details, visit the official website of the Indian Air Force. Read more

Armed Forces Recruitment 2024:

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) will open the registration window for Short-Service Commissioned Medical Officers on July 16. The candidates can submit their application forms before August 4. For more details, visit the official website. Read more

Apart from these, ITBP, Sainik School, BSF, RPSC, UCO Bank, Railways, and Rajasthan High court are hiring for multiple vacancies. Candidates are advised to go through the official websites of these organisations for more details and submit their application forms before the deadline.