AFMS MO recruitment 2024: Apply online for 450 SSC medical officer posts from Jul 16 - eligibility, easy steps

The Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) has released a recruitment notification for the 2024 intake of Short Service Commissioned Medical Officers. Eligible individuals can apply for positions in the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. The online registration for the interview for the grant of Short Service Commission in the Army Medical Corps for the year 2024 will be open from July 16, 2024 to August 4, 2024. Interested candidates are advised to check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, application process, and other pertinent information before submitting their applications.

Vacancy Details

A total of 450 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Short Service Commissioned Medical Officer in the Armed Forces Medical Services, of which, 338 vacancies are for males and 112 are for females.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

The applicant must possess medical qualifications in the National Medical Council Act, 2019. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/NMC/MCI. Postgraduate degree holders recognized by the State Medical Council /NBE/NMC can also apply.

Age Limit: The candidate must not have attained the age of 30 years if holding an MBBS degree (only those born on or after 02 Jan 1995 are eligible) and 35 years if holding a PG degree (only those born on or after 02 Jan 1990 are eligible) respectively.

How to apply?

Eligible and interested candidates can submit applications online at the official web portal- www.amcsscentry.gov.in. To do so, the candidates must register by clicking on the 'new registration' button and submit their application forms within the timeline. No application will be entertained after the due date.

Documents Required

Matriculation Certificate (Class X)/Birth Certificate issued by Municipal Corporation as proof of name and date of birth (Born after 1992).

Aadhar Card.

Permanent Medical Registration Certificate.

Internship Completion Certificate.

MBBS Degree Certificate, PG Degree Certificate.

Final MBBS (Pt I & II) Attempt Certificate or Transcript Certificate.

NEET PG entrance exam result sheet/ score card.

No Objection Certificate from present employer, if any.

NCC Certificate, if any.

National Board of Examination Certificate for Foreign Medical Graduates.

Passport for Foreign Medical Graduates.

Gazette Notification or any other authority highlighting your new name, if there is any change in the name after Matriculation (Class X).

10 Passport size photographs, photo identity proof and address proof

Attestation Form in five copies duly filled in and attested by Competent Authority

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on the candidate's performance in the interview scheduled tentatively on August 28 at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt to assess their suitability and merit for the grant of Short Service Commission in the Armed Forces Medical Services. Candidates appearing for the first time will be paid to and fro 3 AC railway/bus fare.