IAF begins registration for Agniveer vayu Intake (02/2025), here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : IAF Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 02/2025 registration commences

IAF Recruitment 2024: The Indian Air Force has commenced the registration process for recruitment to the post of Agniveervayu Intake 02/2025. Interested and eligible individuals can apply for Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Selection Test 2024 on or before July 28. The online applications can be submitted at agniathvayu.cdac.in.

Candidates qualifying Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects are eligible to apply for the aforementioned posts. The age of the candidates should be between 03 July 2004 and 03 January 2008 (both dates inclusive). Candidates can check qualifications, how to apply, fees, and other details below.

Important dates

Online application dates: July 8 to 27

Application payment fees: July 28

Exam date: October 18

Admit Card: Before the exam

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Science subject qualification

Candidates holding 10+2 intermediate with mathematics, physics, and English with minimum 50 per cent marks and 50 per cent marks in English or 3-year diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Automobile/Computer Science/Instrumentation Technology/Information Technology) with minimum 50 per cent marks and 50 per cent marks in English in Diploma course or two years vocational course with non-vocation subject physics and maths from any recognized board with 50 per cent marks aggregate and 50 per cent marks in English.

Other than Science Subjects

Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed two years Vocational Course from Education Boards recognized by Central, State and UT with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in Vocational Course (or in Intermediate /Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

How to fill?

Visit the official website, agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Click on the 'Agniveervayu Intake 02/2025'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to click on the 'register' button

Now, you need to register with Digilocker

Create an account in Digilocker and register

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay an application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Application Fee