IBPS SO Prelims 2024 result released, direct link here

IBPS SO Prelims 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the preliminary result of the Specialist Officers in Participating Banks (CRP SPL-XIV). Candidates who appeared in the IBPS SO Prelims 2024 exam can download their scorecards using their registration number, password, and captcha on the login page. The link to the results can be accessed at ibps.in.

The facility to download IBPS SO Prelims 2024 results will be available from December 3 to 10. The candidates are advised to download their scorecards as soon as possible to avoid last minute rush on the official website. The steps to download IBPS SO Prelims 2024 results are given below.

How to download IBPS SO Prelims 2024 results?

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the notification link that reads, ''results status of online preliminary exam for CRP-SPL-XIV''

Step 3: It will redirect you to a login window

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, captcha, and click on 'login'

Step 5: IBPS SO Prelims 2024 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save IBPS SO Prelims 2024 result for future reference

IBPS SO Prelims 2024 result download link

What's next?

All those who have qualified in the IBPS SO Prelims 2024 exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam scheduled for December. However, the exact date of conducting the IBPS Main 2024 exam is unknown. The board will announce the IBPS SO Mains 2024 exam date in due course. The admit cards for the same will also be published 15 days prior the exam date. Candidates have been advised to stay tuned to the official website of IBPS for latest updates.

Main Examination

For the Post of Law Officer, IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer:-

Name of the Test No. of Questions Maximum Marks Medium of

Exam Duration Professional Knowledge 60 60 English & Hindi 45 minutes

For the Post of Rajbhasha Adhikari