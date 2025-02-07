IBPS SO main result 2025 announced, here's direct link

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS SO Result 2025 out

IBPS SO main result 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the Specialist Officers main 2025 exam result. All those who appeared in the IBPS SO main 2025 can download their results from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

The facility for downloading IBPS SO main result 2025 will remain available till February 14. Candidates can download IBPS SO main result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IBPS SO main result 2025?

Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''Result status of online main examination for CRP SPL XIV'' under recent updates.

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your login credential such as registration number, roll number, password, captcha and click on ''login''.

IBPS SO main result 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS SO main result 2025 for future reference

IBPS SO main result 2025 download link

What's next?

The institute will release IBPS SO cut off marks within a week. All those who have quailed in the written test are eligible to appear in the interview round, which is expected to be conducted in February/March. Candidates who have qualified for the next stage will get their call letters in due course.

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit over 800 vacancies in different departments. The final selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in main exam and interview, and a merit list will be prepared accordingly. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.