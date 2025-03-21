IBPS SO Main 2025 Result: How to download scorecards? IBPS SO Main 2025 result scorecards have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards from the official website. The downloading window will be available till March 31, 2025.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the SO Mains exam scorecards on its official website, ibps.in, today, March 20. Candidates who appeared in the Specialist Officer exam 2025 (CRP SPL-XIV) held on December 14, 2024, can download their results from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

The facility to download IBPS SO Main 2025 scorecards will remain available till March 31, 2025. Candidates can download IBPS SO Main 2025 scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download IBPS SO Main 2025 scorecards?

Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Navigate the link to the 'IBPS SO Main 2025 scorecards'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your registration number, roll number, date of birth and captcha.

IBPS SO Main 2025 scorecards will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

IBPS SO Main 2025 scorecard download link

What's next?

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-XIV will subsequently be called for an Interview to be conducted by the Participating Banks and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State/ UT/ Region with the help of IBPS.

Interviews will be conducted at select centres. The centre, address of the venue, time & date of Interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates in the call letter.

The total marks allotted for the Interview are 100. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40% (35% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates). Interview scores of the candidates failing to secure minimum qualifying marks or otherwise barred from the interview or further process shall not be disclosed. A candidate should qualify both in the Online Main Examination and interview and be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted forthe subsequent provisional allotment process, details of which will be made available subsequently on the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in.