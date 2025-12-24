IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 out at ibps.in; how to download scorecard IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025: The candidates can check IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) RRB PO Prelims result 2025 has been declared. The candidates can check IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result 2025 on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF.

The candidates can follow these steps to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard PDF. To download IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard 2025 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard 2025 will be available for download, save IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard and take a print out.

Visit the official website of IBPS, ibps.in

Click on the link that reads, 'IBPS RRB PO Prelims result 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page

You need to enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and click on 'login'

IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen

Download and save IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard 2025 for future reference.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam 2025 was held on November 22 and 23 at various exam centres across the country. All those who have qualified in the prelims exam, are now eligible to appear in the mains exam.

This recruitment drive aims to fill over 3,900 A - officers (scale-I, II & III) and group B - office assistants (multipurpose) vacancies at the participating regional rural banks. The appointment of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written test and interview.

For details on IBPS RRB PO Prelims exam, please visit the official website- ibps.in.