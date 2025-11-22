IBPS RRB PO Prelims Analysis 2025: Check shift-wise difficulty level, good attempts IBPS RRB PO Prelims Analysis 2025: The candidates who had appeared for IBPS RRB PO Prelims today analysed the paper as moderately difficult. Section-wise, the Reasoning Ability section was analysed as moderate, Numerical Ability- moderate.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Regional Rural Banks Probationary Officers (RRB PO) Prelims is being held on November 22 and 23. The candidates who had appeared for IBPS RRB PO Prelims today analysed the paper as moderately difficult. Section-wise, the Reasoning Ability section was analysed as moderate, Numerical Ability- moderate.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Analysis 2025: Good attempts

Reasoning Ability: 25-28

Numerical Ability: 26- 30.

How to download IBPS RRB PO Prelims unofficial answer key

IBPS RRB PO Prelims unofficial answer key is available for download on various portals. To download IBPS RRB PO Prelims unofficial answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the private portal and click on IBPS RRB PO Prelims unofficial answer key PDF link. IBPS RRB PO Prelims unofficial answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save IBPS RRB PO Prelims unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out.

How to check IBPS RRB PO Prelims shift-wise marks

The candidates can check shift-wise marks of IBPS RRB PO Prelims through the unofficial answer key available on various portals.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Cut Off 2024

General- 55- 58

SC- 53- 57

ST- 50- 54

OBC- 58- 62

EWS- 50- 56.

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result Date 2025

IBPS RRB PO Prelims Result is likely to be out by December-end. The candidates can check IBPS RRB PO Prelims result on the official website- ibps.in and download scorecard PDF. To download IBPS RRB PO prelims scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ibps.in and click on IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard PDF will be available for download, save IBPS RRB PO Prelims scorecard and take a print out.

For details on IBPS RRB PO Prelims, please visit the official website- ibps.in.