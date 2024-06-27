IBPS RRB CRP XIII registration ends today at ibps.in; how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS RRB CRP XIII registration closes today, June 26.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will conclude the online registration process for the recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) under Common Recruitment Process (CRP) RRBs XIII 2024 today, June 27. Interested candidates who have not yet applied can fill out the application forms from the official website, ibps.in. Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to apply for the IBPS RRB recruitment.

This year, a total of 9,995 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The selection of the candidates will be done through PET, prelims, mains and interviews. Those who qualify for the PET exam will be called for the further recruitment process. The authority will conduct the IBPS Pre-Exam Training (PET) from July 22 to 27. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) annually. As per the schedule, the preliminary phase will be conducted in August.

IBPS RRB: How to apply?

Visit the official website, ibps.in.

Click on the link 'CRP RRB XIII application' on the homepage.

A new window will open.

Register by entering all the details.

Then, proceed with the application process

Enter all the details and fill up the application form.

Upload the required documents and proceed for fee payment.

Pay the required application fee and submit it.

Save and download for future reference.

IBPS RRB: Documents required

Candidates will require the mentioned documents during the application process:-

Photograph

Signature

Left thumb impression

Hand written declaration

Certificate as mentioned in Clause J (x) for eligible candidates

IBPS RRB: Application fee

For Officer (Scale I, II & III):

Rs 175 (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Rs 850 (Inclusive of GST) for all others

For Office Assistants (Multipurpose):

Rs 175 (Inclusive of GST) for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates.

Rs 850 (Inclusive of GST) for all others

ALSO READ | IBPS RRB CRP XIII Recruitment 2024: Check eligibility, qualification, selection procedure and other details

IBPS RRB CRP: Vacancies

Through this recruitment drive, TBPS is aiming to fill up to a total number of 9,995 vacancies. The breakdown of the vacancies are given below:-

Officer Scale I- 3,499 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer)- 70 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)- 11 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)- 21 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Law)- 30 Posts

Officer Scale-II (CA)- 60 Posts

Officer Scale-II (IT)- 94 Posts

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)- 496 Posts

Officer Scale III- 129 Posts

Office Assistants (Multipurpose)- 5585 Posts

Direct link to apply online