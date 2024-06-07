IBPS RRB CRP XIII Recruitment 2024: Apply online for 9,995 officers, office assistants (Multipurpose) posts

Follow us on Image Source : IBPS IBPS RRB CRP XIII Recruitment 2024 online application begins

IBPS RRB CRP XIII Recruitment 2024: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online application for recruitment to the post of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural

Banks (RRBs). Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online from today onwards, June 7. The online application will remain open till June 27. Candidates are advised to go through the overall notification before applying.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written exam which will be conducted in two phases for Officers Scale I and Office Assistants (Multi-purpose) except for Officers Scale II (Generalist and Specialists) and Scale III. The age of the candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts will be counted as of June 1, 2024. Candidates can check the brief about the recruitment process, vacancy break-up, and other details below.

Vacancy Break-up

Total Number: 9,995

Office Assistants (Multipurpose): 5585 Posts

Officer Scale I: 3, 499 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer): 70 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer): 11 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager): 21 Posts

Officer Scale-II (Law): 30 Posts

Officer Scale-II (CA): 60 Posts

Officer Scale-II (IT): 94 Posts

Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer): 496 Posts

Officer Scale III: 129 Posts

Eligibility

Age Limit:

Group 'B'

For Office Assistants (Multipurpose) - The age of the candidate should be between 18 years and 28 years (candidates should not have been born earlier than June 2, 1996 and later than June 1, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

Group 'A' Officers

For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager)- The age of the candidate should not be above 18 and 30 years (Candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3, 1994 and later than May 31, 2006 (both dates inclusive).

For Officer Scale- II (Manager)- The age of the candidate should not be above 21 and below 32 years (Candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3, 1992 and later than May 5, 2003 (both dates inclusive).

For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager) -The age of the candidate should not be above 21 years and below 40 years (Candidates should not have been born earlier than June 3, 1984 and later than May 5, 2003 (both dates inclusive).

Note: There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistants (Multipurpose), Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager), Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager): Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager)

Information Technology Officer: Bachelor’s degree from a recognised University in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Chartered Accountant: Certified Associate (CA) from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Law Officer: Degree from a recognised University in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Treasury Manager: Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance from a recognized university/ institution.

Marketing Officer: MBA in Marketing from a recognized university.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, ibps.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'apply online for common recruitment process under CRP-RRB XIII'

It will redirect you to a new window where you need to click on the post name you wish to apply for

A new page will appear on the screen

Click on 'new registration'

Fill out the application form carefully by providing personal details

On successful registration, proceed with your online application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Documents Required

Photograph

Signature

Left thumb impression

A hand written declaration

Certificate as mentioned in Clause J (x) for eligible candidates

Candidates will also be required to capture and upload their photograph through webcam or mobile phone during registration process.

Application Fee

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST)

all others: Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST)

Office Assistants (Multipurpose)

SC/ST/PwBD/ ESM/DESM candidates: Rs.175/- (Inclusive of GST)

All others: Rs.850/- (Inclusive of GST)

Selection Process

The selection process involves various stages.